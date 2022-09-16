CargoX (CXO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $46.43 Million

CargoX (CXO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. During the last week, CargoX has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. CargoX has a market cap of $46.43 million and $2,951.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 490.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,642.06 or 0.23424566 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 553.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00104886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00835835 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CargoX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio.

Buying and Selling CargoX

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment.The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

