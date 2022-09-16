Carillonium finance (CAROM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Carillonium finance (CAROM) traded down 96.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Carillonium finance has a total market capitalization of $31,853.72 and $106,812.00 worth of Carillonium finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Carillonium finance has traded 92% lower against the US dollar. One Carillonium finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 326.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13,483.12 or 0.67533958 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 590.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00102296 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002372 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00829669 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Carillonium finance Profile
Carillonium finance’s official Twitter account is @carillonium.
Buying and Selling Carillonium finance
Receive News & Updates for Carillonium finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carillonium finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.