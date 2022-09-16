Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives $1,018.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,018.00.

CABGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 835.00 to 915.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 1,190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Carlsberg A/S Stock Down 1.5 %

Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $35.59.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

