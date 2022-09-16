Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives $1,018.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,018.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CABGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 1,190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 835.00 to 915.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Carlsberg A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $35.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

