Carnomaly (CARR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $308,863.82

Carnomaly (CARR) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Carnomaly has a market cap of $308,863.82 and $20,298.00 worth of Carnomaly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Carnomaly has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Carnomaly coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 228.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,831.79 or 0.54670052 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 590% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00102517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00835720 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Carnomaly Coin Profile

Carnomaly launched on August 13th, 2019. Carnomaly’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 258,492,536 coins. Carnomaly’s official website is carnomaly.io. Carnomaly’s official Twitter account is @carnomaly and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carnomaly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Carnomaly creates a bilateral platform between both the crypto and the automotive industries. It will do so by providing investors, consumers and dealers with the best digital automotive trading solution on the market. With Carnomaly, every group may win — from those crypto-wise investors interested in the rebate program to the consumer looking for a local used car to the dealer searching for their next sale. “

