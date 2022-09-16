Carry Reaches Market Cap of $38.28 Million (CRE)

Carry (CRE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Carry has a market cap of $38.28 million and $1.77 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Carry has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Elysian (ELS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000061 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015285 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol.

Carry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. Telegram | Discord | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

