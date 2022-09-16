Cascades (TSE:CAS) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$12.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$11.00.

CAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Cascades from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cascades from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cascades presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.44.

Cascades Price Performance

CAS stock opened at C$9.98 on Tuesday. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$8.50 and a 1 year high of C$16.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Cascades Dividend Announcement

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

Insider Transactions at Cascades

In other Cascades news, Director Mario Plourde bought 8,300 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 273,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,529,754.75. In other Cascades news, Director Mario Plourde purchased 8,300 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 273,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,529,754.75. Also, Senior Officer Dominic Doré acquired 11,650 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.57 per share, with a total value of C$99,840.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,353 shares in the company, valued at C$302,975.21. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,100 shares of company stock worth $213,367 in the last three months.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

