CashHand 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,606.00 (CHND)

CashHand (CHND) traded 72.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last week, CashHand has traded down 45.5% against the US dollar. One CashHand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CashHand has a market cap of $163.87 and $1,606.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00159286 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000145 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.
CashHand Profile
CHND is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info.
CashHand Coin Trading
