CashHand 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,606.00 (CHND)

CashHand (CHND) traded 72.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last week, CashHand has traded down 45.5% against the US dollar. One CashHand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CashHand has a market cap of $163.87 and $1,606.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CashHand Profile

CHND is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info.

CashHand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

