Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) COO Acquires $17,850.00 in Stock

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) COO Martin H. Resch purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $17,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 11,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,298.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cass Information Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.40. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $46.26. The company has a market cap of $491.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $44.22 million during the quarter.

Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Cass Information Systems by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cass Information Systems by 279.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 55,544 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cass Information Systems by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cass Information Systems by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 12,386 shares during the period. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

