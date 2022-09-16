Castweet Price Tops $0.0148 (CTT)

Castweet (CTT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, Castweet has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Castweet has a market cap of $26,609.15 and approximately $635.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castweet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,787.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00058100 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012686 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005470 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00064704 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00078504 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Castweet Profile

Castweet is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Castweet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

