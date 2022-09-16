Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 153.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $182.49 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The company has a market capitalization of $96.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.