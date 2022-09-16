CBET Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $126,744.00 (CBET)

CBET Token (CBET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, CBET Token has traded 0% higher against the dollar. CBET Token has a market cap of $137.49 million and $126,744.00 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CBET Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 309.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,588.31 or 0.78311023 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 590.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00102418 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002380 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00831914 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About CBET Token
CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling CBET Token
