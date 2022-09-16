C&C Group (LON:CCR) Price Target Cut to GBX 230 by Analysts at Barclays

C&C Group (LON:CCR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:CCR opened at GBX 160.70 ($1.94) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 183.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 193.18. C&C Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 156 ($1.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 269.60 ($3.26). The firm has a market cap of £631.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,015.00.

In other C&C Group news, insider Ralph Findlay purchased 12,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of £24,805.95 ($29,973.36). In other news, insider Patrick McMahon bought 5,000 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($11,599.81). Also, insider Ralph Findlay bought 12,721 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £24,805.95 ($29,973.36). Insiders have acquired a total of 17,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,729 over the last 90 days.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

