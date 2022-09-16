CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Tom Peddie Sells 1,500 Shares

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) Director Tom Peddie sold 1,500 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.92, for a total value of C$103,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$585,820.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

CCL.B stock opened at C$67.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75. The firm has a market cap of C$11.86 billion and a PE ratio of 19.84. CCL Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of C$53.36 and a 1-year high of C$71.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Pi Financial raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.44.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

