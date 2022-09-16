CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Capitalization Reaches $119.28 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $119.28 million and approximately $8.41 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One CEEK VR coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000752 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,691.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00058131 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012748 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005458 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00064752 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00077253 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

