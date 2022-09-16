Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) PT Lowered to GBX 300 at Berenberg Bank

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 300 ($3.62) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Central Asia Metals Stock Down 1.7 %

LON CAML opened at GBX 226.50 ($2.74) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 233.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 239.03. The company has a market capitalization of £398.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 570.51. Central Asia Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 187.47 ($2.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 284.50 ($3.44).

Central Asia Metals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Central Asia Metals’s payout ratio is currently 56.16%.

About Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

