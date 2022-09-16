Centrality (CENNZ) Market Cap Achieves $138.84 Million

Centrality (CENNZ) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Centrality has a total market cap of $138.84 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,764.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00057865 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012701 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005474 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00064890 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00078349 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

CENNZ is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality.

Centrality Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

