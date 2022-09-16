Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 211,540 shares.The stock last traded at $49.00 and had previously closed at $48.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Centrus Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $678.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Centrus Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LEU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 151.11% and a net margin of 62.06%. Research analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the first quarter worth $1,533,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 587,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,805,000 after acquiring an additional 43,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centrus Energy

(Get Rating)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.