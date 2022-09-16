Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Down to $8.28

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.28, but opened at $8.02. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 9,616 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CENX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $676.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 24.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.