Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Down to $8.28

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.28, but opened at $8.02. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 9,616 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CENX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.
Century Aluminum Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $676.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39.
Insider Buying and Selling at Century Aluminum
In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Century Aluminum Company Profile
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
