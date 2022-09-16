Ceres Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $114.00 (CERES)

Ceres (CERES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Ceres has a market capitalization of $160,432.54 and approximately $114.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ceres coin can now be bought for $29.11 or 0.00148562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ceres has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 167.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,401.56 or 0.32674561 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 577.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00103432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005104 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00845853 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

