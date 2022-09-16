Ceres Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $114.00 (CERES)

Ceres (CERES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Ceres has a market capitalization of $160,432.54 and approximately $114.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ceres coin can now be bought for $29.11 or 0.00148562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ceres has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 167.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,401.56 or 0.32674561 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 577.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00103432 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005104 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005105 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002342 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00845853 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Ceres Coin Profile
Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ceres
