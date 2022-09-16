CertiK (CTK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14.06 Million

CertiK (CTK) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002894 BTC on popular exchanges. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $64.36 million and $14.06 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CertiK has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CertiK alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 210.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,672.51 or 0.38846432 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 586.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00103151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00838235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 73,154,319 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CertiK

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.