Chainswap Reaches Market Capitalization of $496,111.29 (ASAP)

Chainswap (ASAP) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Chainswap has a total market capitalization of $496,111.29 and approximately $1,035.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chainswap has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Chainswap coin can now be bought for about $0.0242 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005078 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,666.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00058418 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012765 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005478 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00065005 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00079277 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Chainswap Coin Profile

Chainswap is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,484,162 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap.

Buying and Selling Chainswap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

According to CryptoCompare, "ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. "

