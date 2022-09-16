ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. ChatCoin has a market cap of $636,858.93 and $20,236.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001521 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009044 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000969 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

