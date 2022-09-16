Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Price Target Raised to $174.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $167.00 to $174.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LNG. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cheniere Energy to $179.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th.

LNG opened at $172.10 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $84.19 and a 1 year high of $178.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 800.57% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

