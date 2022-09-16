CherrySwap Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.36 Million (CHE)

CherrySwap (CHE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last week, CherrySwap has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. CherrySwap has a market cap of $2.36 million and $290,679.00 worth of CherrySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CherrySwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CherrySwap Profile

CherrySwap was first traded on March 6th, 2021. CherrySwap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,599,365 coins. CherrySwap’s official Twitter account is @CacheToken. The official website for CherrySwap is www.cherryswap.net/#/swap.

Buying and Selling CherrySwap

According to CryptoCompare, “CherrySwap is the automatic market-making protocol based on OKExChain(OEC). It adopts the mechanism of Automatic Market Maker (AMM) and aims to achieve self-driven liquidity creation with diversified functions such as liquidity mining, IFO, NFT, lottery, and DAO, so as to provide participants with the maximum value bonus.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CherrySwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CherrySwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CherrySwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

