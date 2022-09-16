Chia Network Market Capitalization Hits $241.16 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Chia Network has a total market capitalization of $241.16 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia Network coin can currently be purchased for about $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 162.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,513.62 or 0.22939696 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 586% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00104206 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00841686 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Chia Network Coin Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project.

