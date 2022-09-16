Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires New Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,275,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,711,000 after buying an additional 215,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $73.74 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.66.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

