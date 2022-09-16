Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,996 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 34,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $73.16 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.38 and a 1-year high of $96.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.20.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

