Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $59.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.84. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

