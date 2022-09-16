Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $215,000 in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,846,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,537,000 after buying an additional 1,102,772 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,545,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,453,000 after acquiring an additional 313,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,682,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,001,000 after acquiring an additional 689,643 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,786,000 after purchasing an additional 484,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,971,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after purchasing an additional 470,937 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

