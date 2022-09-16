Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $260,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hershey by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 892,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,697,000 after purchasing an additional 164,857 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Hershey by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 206,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,869,000 after purchasing an additional 44,369 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 326.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 37,293 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total value of $33,073.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,661.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total value of $33,073.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,661.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,203.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 870,538 shares of company stock worth $191,962,935 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $219.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.70. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.94.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

