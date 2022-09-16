Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $302,000 in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 50.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 397.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 205,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $26.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

