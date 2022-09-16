Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 885.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG stock opened at $587.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $500.08 and a one year high of $686.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $610.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $606.34.

TransDigm Group Announces Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $18.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $32,744,401 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $718.08.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

