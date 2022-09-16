Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AEA-Bridges Impact at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in AEA-Bridges Impact by 32.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEA-Bridges Impact stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on value-added industrials, including sustainable energy and energy efficiency, education, circular economy, consumer, healthcare, and business services.

