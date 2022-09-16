Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes $233,000 Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 591.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 297,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 254,400 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. 54.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

NYSE:EFC opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 25.88 and a current ratio of 25.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.45 million, a PE ratio of -61.87 and a beta of 1.78. Ellington Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is -782.61%.

Ellington Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.