Chihuahua (HUAHUA) Trading 23.9% Higher This Week

Chihuahua (HUAHUA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, Chihuahua has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar. Chihuahua has a total market capitalization of $12.07 million and approximately $118,859.00 worth of Chihuahua was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chihuahua coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 307.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,433.29 or 0.77352710 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 596% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00102352 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002382 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00829992 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Chihuahua Profile
Chihuahua’s total supply is 103,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,549,862,103 coins. Chihuahua’s official Twitter account is @chihuahuamoney.
Buying and Selling Chihuahua
