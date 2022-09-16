Chimera Investment Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIMGet Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 20,147 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 639% compared to the average volume of 2,728 put options.

NYSE:CIM opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.10. Chimera Investment has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $116.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chimera Investment will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the second quarter worth $72,596,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,955,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after purchasing an additional 885,442 shares in the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,483,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 134.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,756,000 after buying an additional 465,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CIM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

