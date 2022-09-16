Chimpion Market Cap Hits $33.82 Million (BNANA)

Chimpion (BNANA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00005397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded down 13% against the dollar. Chimpion has a total market cap of $33.82 million and approximately $93,212.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 212.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,714.38 or 0.39063468 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 588.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00103043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.00838027 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

