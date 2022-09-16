Chintai Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $22.73 Million (CHEX)

Chintai (CHEX) traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Chintai has a total market cap of $22.73 million and $42,880.00 worth of Chintai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chintai coin can now be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Chintai has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 307.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,433.29 or 0.77352710 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 596% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00102352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00829992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Chintai Profile

Chintai was first traded on April 1st, 2019. Chintai’s total supply is 998,842,584 coins. Chintai’s official Twitter account is @ChintaiEOS. Chintai’s official website is chintai.io.

Chintai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chintai Network Services Pte Ltd is a Singapore based FinTech service provider for custody, issuance and secondary trading of tokenized securities and other digital assets.The CHEX utility token was introduced in March 2019, with utility features including fee-reduction, token locking, staking to access the Chintai Merchant Network, and “CHEX Smart Matching”.”

