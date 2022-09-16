Chord Energy Co. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $8.58 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chord Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 13th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $8.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $8.76. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy’s current full-year earnings is $35.90 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chord Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $9.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $8.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $10.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $11.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $41.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $46.26 EPS.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.81 by ($0.51). Chord Energy had a net margin of 37.48% and a return on equity of 39.00%. The company had revenue of $789.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.50 million.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $141.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Chord Energy has a 1 year low of $90.02 and a 1 year high of $181.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.08.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.00 per share, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,155. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.31%.

About Chord Energy

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.