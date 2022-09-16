Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Trading Up 5.2%

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) was up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $146.98 and last traded at $146.98. Approximately 965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 402,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chord Energy from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Chord Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.08.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $789.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.50 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 39.00% and a net margin of 37.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 35.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, Director Douglas E. Brooks purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.00 per share, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,581,155. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

