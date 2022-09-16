Christopher Harborne Buys 45,932 Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) major shareholder Christopher Harborne purchased 45,932 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $405,579.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,986,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,540,017.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

Shares of ISSC opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.57 million, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.05. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $9.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Solutions and Support

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Innovative Solutions and Support from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

