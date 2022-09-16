CIBC Boosts Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$29.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TPZ has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$31.25 to C$31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$30.75 price objective on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.48.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

TSE TPZ opened at C$21.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$20.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.39. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of C$15.52 and a 12-month high of C$24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96. The firm has a market cap of C$3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.20.

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$117.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$106.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is currently 161.67%.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

