Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) EVP Sells $28,467.53 in Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $43.29 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average is $48.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $177.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

