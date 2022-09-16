Citigroup Boosts Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target to $42.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup to $42.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Commercial Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.78.

CMC stock opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.43. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $785,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,772,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,537 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 178.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,509,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,816,000 after purchasing an additional 967,546 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 121.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after purchasing an additional 655,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 683.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,026,000 after purchasing an additional 633,251 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

