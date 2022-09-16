Citigroup Cuts Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target to $21.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 288.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZYME. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of $312.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.04). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 749.38% and a negative return on equity of 91.78%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 90.8% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,380,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,065 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Zymeworks by 805.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,519,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,286,000 after buying an additional 2,240,800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,463,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,384,000 after buying an additional 117,457 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,216,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after buying an additional 957,661 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter worth $7,950,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

