Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Boosted by Offit Capital Advisors LLC

Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:C opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.17. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $73.72.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.19.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

