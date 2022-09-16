Citigroup Lowers Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $28.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVTR. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Avantor from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.85.

Avantor Stock Performance

AVTR opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.57. Avantor has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $44.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avantor by 266.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Avantor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 558,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after buying an additional 35,698 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $6,944,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

