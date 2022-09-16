Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

C has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.19.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $48.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average of $51.17.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,399,000 after buying an additional 14,274 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 36,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its stake in Citigroup by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 30,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 320.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 41,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 60,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.