Civic (CVC) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Civic (CVC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. In the last week, Civic has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Civic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Civic has a market capitalization of $136.55 million and approximately $8.74 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 215.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,984.88 or 0.25347581 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 589.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00104045 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00842172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Civic

Civic’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform.

Civic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

